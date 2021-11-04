RMDS Lab Opens New Competition: Brace for Impact: Creating a Dashboard for Responsible Investing Using Machine Learning
PASADENA, CA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMDS Lab is announcing its next data science competition, Brace for Impact: Creating a Dashboard for Responsible Investing Using Machine Learning. In recent years, data science has served as an indispensable tool when taking into consideration investment decisions. With a growing awareness of corporate social and environmental accountability, potential investors can harness the power of data to enact responsible investing. With this in mind, RMDS Lab is excited to launch its next data science competition. Contestants will be challenged with collecting data sets and creating a dashboard that can help potential investors to review the social and environmental impacts of companies in which they might invest. A grant of $1,000 will be awarded to the grand prize winner, and $500 will go to the runner up.
Contestants will receive support from RMDS’s large pool of experts and data science professionals, training resources, plus a special forum at GRMDS.org to get questions answered and interact with other participants. Registration is now open, and datasets will be available on January 7, 2022. The competition will end on February 3, which is when all contestants need to submit their solutions. An award ceremony is planned for February 22.
In partnership with various organizations, such as NASA JPL and the City of Los Angeles, RMDS Lab has regularly been organizing competitions since 2019. The most recent of which, Developing an Analytics Dashboard to Improve Restaurant Performance, welcomed over 500 contestants from around the world.
Past RMDS competitions gained sponsorship from many well-known companies, including Snowflake, SafeGraph, Happy Lemon, and UNLV. If you are interested in sponsoring this competition, please contact Cristi at 248.807.5931 or cristi@rmdslab.com
RMDS is a leader in community-centered data science ecosystem services. It successfully hosted its third annual IM Data conference on Oct 2021. Keynote speakers included Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer at IBM, and Dr. Michael Berthold, CEO of KNIME. Follow us on LinkedIn and RMDS to receive regular updates on our events. You may learn more about the competition at https://grmds.org/braceImpact
About RMDS
RMDS was founded in 2009 by Dr. Alex Liu, who was a Chief Data Scientist at IBM and is a globally-recognized data science leader. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and it serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
