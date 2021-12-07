SPARK SERVICES NOW OFFERS CARRIER NEUTRAL INTERNET SERVICES FOR RELOCATION

SPARK Services

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before moving to another city or state, there are so many things to do in order for the move to go swimmingly. Any new homeowner wants to ensure the new location is “move-in ready,” and doesn’t want to wait on utility technicians or service providers to get the house or office running again.Setting up new utilities can be time consuming and confusing, and having a solid internet connection at the new location can help keep this running as efficiently as possible. With a million and one things to do, who has time to hassle with numerous providers to find the right service at the best price? That’s why SPARK Services is now a Master Agent for Carrier Neutral Internet services.What is Carrier Neutral Internet Services?SPARK Services is now a Master Agent for Carrier Neutral Internet and can find the right provider that best suits any specific needs, eliminating the hassle of finding a provider during the middle of a stressful and chaotic move.What is a Master Agent?A Master Agent is under contract with multiple telecom carriers and cable companies. They go through each provider’s pricing, and they process orders on behalf of agents. The Master Agent represents the client with the vendor, and they also provide training and support. There are also sub agents that work with more than one Master Agent.How Does the Process Work?When a customer is ready to move to their new location, SPARK Services will start their research immediately. First, they work with internet providers in that area to get as much information as possible. They talk to the providers about the type of service needed and what it will cost, and their quotes are then sent to the customer who decides which provider is right for them.Why Should Customers Choose SPARK?SPARK customers receive the benefit of dealing with a much smaller company who can take the time to do the job right the first time. They listen to the customer’s needs rather than forcing them into a service that might work for them. Larger telecom companies can have long wait times and communication issues, but SPARK has "back-door" numbers to get the support much quicker than waiting on hold for tech support.SPARK Equals Expert Master AgentsThere are tons of provider options available that finding the right one can be daunting. It can be difficult to keep all of them straight, but that is the point of Carrier Neutral Internet. At SPARK Services, they have the knowledge and expertise to learn each provider and what they have to offer. They do the research to understand the differences between them, and that gives SPARK a better understanding for which provider to recommend.The Bottom LineThe world of telecommunications is almost impossible to navigate without the help of an expert, and SPARK Services is ready to guide their customers through it. Take the hassle out of finding a new provider when relocating to another city.

