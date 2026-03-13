Liz Zabala Named One of 5 Entrepreneurs Redefining Success in 2026 by Rolling Stone

International music mentor recognized for reshaping pathways for young artists worldwide.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a Rolling Stone MENA feature, Elizabeth "Liz" Zabala was named among five entrepreneurs redefining success in 2026 , recognizing her as a vocalist, conductor, and global mentor reshaping pathways for young artists in today's music world. The feature highlights leaders whose work reflects a shift toward purpose-driven, people-focused approaches to building a business.The article describes Liz as a “woman emerging in the male-dominated field of conducting” who is "amplifying a generation of voices who refuse to choose between artistry and identity." It highlighted her international coaching program, which works with students from Singapore, Taiwan, Los Angeles, New York, and beyond, preparing them for competitive auditions and guiding them toward sustainable music careers.Her founding of the Young Professional Musicians Collective — an organization that empowers musicians through real performance experience — was also featured, along with her mission to expand access to opportunities and prove that talent is not defined by geography or background.About Liz ZabalaLiz graduated from Berklee College of Music, completing her four-year degree in three years, and graduated summa cum laude. She served as Assistant Conductor of the Boston Festival Orchestra, where she made her conducting debut at Jordan Hall leading the choir in Holst's "The Planets."Her coaching program brings that experience directly to students around the world, offering the strategic preparation and insider knowledge that comes from someone who recently navigated the Berklee admissions and academic process with exceptional results.Liz offers comprehensive coaching and her Accelerated Berklee Mastery™ Course give aspiring students the strategic preparation to walk into their audition as an exceptional candidate.Press release prepared by Nozak Consulting

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