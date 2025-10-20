Sigler Heat & Air Celebrates 79 Years Serving Tulsa with $79 Fall Furnace Maintenance Special

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigler Heat & Air , Tulsa's longest-serving HVAC specialist, today announced a special fall furnace maintenance promotion to commemorate 79 years of continuous service to the Tulsa Metro area. The company is offering complete furnace maintenance services for $79, a price point chosen to honor their founding in 1947.Sigler Heat & Air remains one of the oldest HVAC repair companies in the Tulsa metropolitan area and is now in its third generation of family management. The company has built its reputation on technical expertise and a technician-led service model that differs significantly from many competitors.Unlike other companies that send commissioned salespeople to evaluate systems, Sigler Heat & Air sends only experienced technicians who provide honest assessments without sales pressure. This approach has made them known for their ability to repair systems that other companies often claim need replacement.The $79 fall furnace maintenance includes a comprehensive service package:- Complete thermostat operation verification- Safety and limit switch testing- Thorough cleaning of the burner, crossover, and ignitor- Gas valve inspection and adjustment- Heat exchanger inspection and cleaning- Blower and blower motor service- Electrical component examination- Carbon monoxide and gas leak testingFor homes with multiple furnaces, each additional unit can be serviced for $45. The company notes that while the maintenance service includes checking the air filter, replacement filters (priced from $16.50 to $50+ depending on size) are not included in the promotional price.Industry data shows that well-maintained furnaces can last 5-7 years longer than neglected systems, which aligns with Sigler's repair-first philosophy that has been their approach throughout their 79-year history.The anniversary special will run throughout the fall and winter heating season. Homeowners interested in scheduling the $79 furnace maintenance can contact Sigler Heat & Air directly. The company serves the entire Tulsa Metro area within a 45-minute radius.About Sigler Heat & AirSigler Heat & Air began as Southwest Weathermakers in the mid-1930s before being purchased in the 1940s by Russ Sigler. In 1962, Orval Gilleland acquired the company, which has remained in the Gilleland family ever since. As one of the oldest HVAC repair companies in the Tulsa metro area and now in its third generation of management, Sigler Heat & Air has built a strong reputation for integrity, honesty, and technical expertise. The company has served thousands of residential and commercial customers throughout the Tulsa area for over 70 years, focusing exclusively on HVAC excellence with their signature "Sigler Standard™" approach to service.

