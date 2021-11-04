2021-11-04 08:28:17.013 Husband Listens to Wife and Wins $2.4 Million Lotto Jackpot

2021-11-04 08:28:17.013

At the wife’s urging, a Jackson County couple bought a Missouri Lotto ticket and subsequently ended up the sole winners of a $2.4 million Lotto jackpot from the Oct. 23 drawing.

“My wife forced me to pull over and buy a Lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game,” the husband shared. “So I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration.”

They purchased a Lotto Quick Pick ticket at Casey’s General Store, 1010 Buckner Tarnsey Road, in Grain Valley and matched all six numbers drawn that night, with the winning number combination of 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29.

In FY21, Jackson County players won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $22.4 million went to education programs in the county – including more than $398,000 for programs in the Grain Valley school district.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.