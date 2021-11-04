King of Prussia, PA – State Road motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure with flagging between Route 841 (Prospect Avenue) and Schoolhouse Road in London Grove Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, November 10, for sidewalk construction under a local project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM through early July 2022.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #
You just read:
State Road Lane Closure Scheduled Weekdays for Several Months for Sidewalk Construction in London Grove Township
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.