State Road Lane Closure Scheduled Weekdays for Several Months for Sidewalk Construction in London Grove Township

11/04/2021

King of Prussia, PA – State Road motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure with flagging between Route 841 (Prospect Avenue) and Schoolhouse Road in London Grove Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, November 10, for sidewalk construction under a local project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM through early July 2022.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

