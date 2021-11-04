Leading Events Platform Accelevents Launches Mobile Event App

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelevents, a leading all-in-one customizable and flexible virtual and hybrid event management platform, announced the release of a Mobile Event App for event attendees yesterday at their Q4 Product Update Event. The free app, available on iOS and Android, allows attendees to seamlessly access virtual, hybrid, and in-person event content on the go. The Accelevents Mobile Event App offers event audiences an additional avenue for participation and engagement. Through the app, they can access live chats, polling, and Q&A, participate in live sessions, access and customize their profile and agenda, configure notifications, and much more.

Accelevents strives to provide a seamless experience for event managers and organizers to create meaningful and authentic event experiences for attendees as an all-in-one event technology platform. With the ever-changing event industry landscape, the new Accelevents Mobile App provides the opportunity for attendees to interact and engage in events on their time, no matter where they are.

“Over the past year and a half, Accelevents has empowered event organizers to bring people together amid uncertainty via our desktop (Virtual) Event Hub. With our mobile event app, we’ll be able to massively extend the reach of our customers’ events and enhance the attendee event experience,” said Jon Kazarian, CEO & Founder of Accelevents.

Whether used at an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the Accelevents mobile event app provides value to event attendees and managers alike. It serves as a great additional tool to view event content and authentically connect with attendees. Accelevents designed the app to mirror the (Virtual) Event Hub where attendees can stream sessions, drop into networking lounges, gain in-depth event analytics, and engage in 1:1 video calls.

“Our team has spent months planning, building, and refining the mobile event app, and we’re thrilled that it’s out in the world for our attendees,” said John Nolt, VP of Product.

To learn more about the Accelevents mobile event app, visit the website at www.accelevents.com. For questions, please email info@accelevents.com or call (857) 254-8035.

Accelevents is a leading all-in-one customizable and flexible virtual and hybrid event management platform that redefines the way brands connect with their online and in-person audiences. Attendees can enjoy all of the same session types virtually that they would experience in a live event. Accelevents empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to expand their reach, engage their audience, create an evergreen community, generate leads, and provide unforgettable experiences, no matter where attendees are.