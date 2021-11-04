Maine Educators Lend Expertise to Support Assessment Development

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to thank four Maine educators who recently participated in the recent Multi-State Alternate Assessment (MSAA) Bias/Sensitivity Passage Review.

The MSAA is Maine’s alternate assessment for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. As a partner in the MSAA Consortium, Maine participates in the ongoing development cycle of these assessments. This participation ensures that Maine continues to strive toward increasing higher outcomes for students with cognitive disabilities, in preparation for a broad array of post-secondary opportunities.

Many thanks to the following panelists for sharing their time and expertise during this review:

Maine educators have multiple pathways to contribute to this work, and their expertise is a valued contribution to this process. Interested in participating on future review panels? Email Jodi Bossio-Smith, state coordinator for the alternate assessments at jodi.bossio-smith@maine.gov.