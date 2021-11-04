Air Quality permits under review for Nov. 4

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Monroe County Wacker Chemical Corporation – 1 Wacker Drive, Eddyville. The application was submitted to operate their existing wet corn milling facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 4.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Marion County Pella Corporation – Pella Division – 102 Main St., Pella. Project No. 21-221, Amendment of Prevention of Significant Deterioration construction permits to reflect a new Volatile Organic Compounds emission limit of 99.31 tons/year, the removal of three emission units, the updated maximum capacity for each remaining unit, and the updated exhaust temperature and flow rate for Emission Point RTO. The public comment period ends Dec. 3.