More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Covington

Covington, GA (November 4, 2021) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Covington, GA. One man has died in the incident. The Covington Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting incident.

The preliminary information indicates that at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the Newton County 911 Center received a call about a domestic violence incident at 8189 Spillers Road, Covington, Georgia. Covington Police Department officers responded and made contact with a woman who lives at the residence. Officers learned that Johnny Michael Gilbert, age 43, left the residence just before officers arrived. After speaking with the woman and ensuring that she did not need medical care, the officers advised her to call 911 if Gilbert returned. The 911 center received a second call at 10:26 p.m. stating that Gilbert had returned and was violent. Officers responded again and met Gilbert outside the residence. As officers were attempting to detain Gilbert, he began to violently resist. One of the officers fired a Taser at Gilbert, but it was ineffective. As officers struggled with Gilbert, he took an officer’s Taser and began to rise to his feet. This prompted one of the officers to fire a handgun at Gilbert, hitting him at least once. Gilbert was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the casefile will be provided to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office for review. The Covington Police Department is investigating the domestic incident.

This is the 83rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.