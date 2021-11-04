Hiland Dairy Names Jeanine Suskind to Corporate Operations/Quality Assurance

Hiland Dairy Foods Company Locally Made Naturally Delicious Jeanine Suskind, Corporate Operations/Quality Assurance, Hiland Dairy Foods Company

The dairy industry veteran is centered on meeting corporate goals set for quality, safety, and productivity.

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanine Suskind was named to Corporate Operations, Food Safety and Quality Assurance for Hiland Dairy in Springfield, Missouri. Suskind will work with leadership and operations to build and maintain an effective Food Safety and Quality culture within all 14 Hiland Dairy plants. Previously plant manager at Hiland's Kansas City plant, Suskind successfully implemented safety programs, maximized labor efficiencies, and improved the OSHA DART rate. In addition, she was a member of the leadership team that won the prestigious Irving B. Weber Award. The award recognizes the dairy plants that have earned the highest annual scores from Quality Chekd in business leadership, quality, sustainability, customer/consumer satisfaction, employee safety, and personnel development.

"Jeanine has demonstrated leadership and prompted positive change through her example at our Kansas City plant," said Greg Helbig, Director of Operations, Hiland Dairy, "We look forward to her contribution at the corporate level of food safety and quality assurance."

Suskind started her career in the dairy industry in 1989, beginning at Colombo Frozen Yogurt in Springfield and then serving 20 years with Dean Foods. She was a member of the Dean's start-up team for the new plant in Las Vegas. Suskind joined the Hiland team in May 2012 as plant manager of the Hiland Kansas City facility.

Jeanine has been married to her husband Gary for 22 years. Their son, Adam, joined the Marines and began basic training in October of this year.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland Dairy, a farmer-owned company, employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center