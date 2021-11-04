ValueHealth Centers Ranked Among America’s Best ASCs by Newsweek
This recognition is a testament to our foundational purpose of improving healthcare value and transforming the surgical care experience.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, announces the recognition of 11 ValueHealth surgery centers named on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers – 2022.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
“It’s an honor to have 11 of our centers recognized on this coveted list,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “This recognition is a testament to our foundational purpose of improving healthcare value and transforming the surgical care experience. Though this has been a challenging year for our healthcare community, I’m extremely proud of the leadership and resilience demonstrated by our clinical teams in these centers.”
The following ValueHealth centers have achieved this recognition:
Missouri
CSA Surgical Center (Columbia)
St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery (St. Joseph)
St. Luke’s Surgicenter – Lee’s Summit
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group (Columbia)
New York
Gramercy Surgery Center – New York
Gramercy Surgery Center – Queens
Pennsylvania
Jefferson Surgical Center at the Navy Yard (Philadelphia)
Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital (Bryn Mawr)
Paoli Surgery Center (Paoli)
Riddle Surgical Center (Media)
Texas
Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney)
Gramercy Surgery Center – New York received an honorable ranking among the Nation’s top 10 ambulatory surgery centers on the 2022 list. In addition, Gramercy Surgery Center – New York and Gramercy Surgery Center – Queens were ranked as the top two ambulatory surgery centers in the state of New York for the second consecutive year.
The annual list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, presented by Newsweek and global research firm, Statista, uses quality of care, performance and survey-participant data to spotlight the highest-ranking facilities in the 25 states with the most ambulatory surgery centers. According to Newsweek, the list is published with the purpose of helping readers make knowledgeable, confident and informed choices when seeking healthcare for themselves or family members.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
