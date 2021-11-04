BeVeg ISO Accredited Vegan Certification Trademark Goes Mainstream

Vegan certified products are hitting store shelves at exponential rates and feed a large market share.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As vegan certified products go from popular to mainstream, statistics reveal a direct link to increased sales. According to the Paper + Packaging Board, 72% of purchasing decisions are influenced by packaging. According to retail trends, the vegan food market is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, and the vegan cosmetics market size is expected to reach $20.8 billion by 2025.

The reality is, vegan certified products are hitting store shelves at exponential rates and feed a large market share. Allergen sufferers, which comprise 20% of the population, kosher consumers, plant-based eaters, ethical vegans, and those leaning into a more honest, clean and transparent process care about label transparency. Another reality is vegan claims without BeVeg vegan certification lack integrity and definition, as BeVeg is the only vegan trademark in the world that has a set out technical standard accredited in accordance with ISO 17065, making it the most reliable benchmark for vegan claims a company can achieve.

Products and factories looking to access new capital markets with brand trust and plant-based consumer confidence can now achieve credible vegan certification with BeVeg. BeVeg requires standard operating procedures to be updated to reflect a commitment to “free from” animal contaminant and cruelty-free claims, on-site audits, and supply chain verification.

To add BeVeg vegan certification to your product line, you can learn more at www.beveg.com.

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here

You just read:

BeVeg ISO Accredited Vegan Certification Trademark Goes Mainstream

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
BeVeg ISO Accredited Vegan Certification Trademark Goes Mainstream
Korea Incheon's Leading Brewery Certifies Vegan with BeVeg
One of the Largest Cosmetics Factory in Indonesia Certifies its Products Vegan
View All Stories From This Author