BeVeg ISO Accredited Vegan Certification Trademark Goes Mainstream
Vegan certified products are hitting store shelves at exponential rates and feed a large market share.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As vegan certified products go from popular to mainstream, statistics reveal a direct link to increased sales. According to the Paper + Packaging Board, 72% of purchasing decisions are influenced by packaging. According to retail trends, the vegan food market is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, and the vegan cosmetics market size is expected to reach $20.8 billion by 2025.
The reality is, vegan certified products are hitting store shelves at exponential rates and feed a large market share. Allergen sufferers, which comprise 20% of the population, kosher consumers, plant-based eaters, ethical vegans, and those leaning into a more honest, clean and transparent process care about label transparency. Another reality is vegan claims without BeVeg vegan certification lack integrity and definition, as BeVeg is the only vegan trademark in the world that has a set out technical standard accredited in accordance with ISO 17065, making it the most reliable benchmark for vegan claims a company can achieve.
Products and factories looking to access new capital markets with brand trust and plant-based consumer confidence can now achieve credible vegan certification with BeVeg. BeVeg requires standard operating procedures to be updated to reflect a commitment to “free from” animal contaminant and cruelty-free claims, on-site audits, and supply chain verification.
