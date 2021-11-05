Dominica’s Prime Minister Recognises Achievements, Announces New Goals for 2022 During 43rd Independence Day Address
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica celebrated 43 years of independence under the theme, ‘United in Purpose, Our Health, Our Heritage, Our Future’ on Wednesday, November 3rd. At the ceremony, Prime Minister Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted the country’s significant achievements over the last year and determined his government’s targets for 2022.
The Prime Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to building a Dynamic Dominica and invited Dominicans worldwide to join the effort. Although the island has a population of 72,000, its diaspora stands strong as hundreds of Dominican economic citizens live aboard. Through Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, vetted foreigners and their families gain second citizenship after investing in the betterment of the country. The funds collected from CBI are used for projects in health, education, tourism and climate resilience.
“We are a unique country in several respects, with strong, stable leadership and a welcoming people,” said the Prime Minister. “As we continue to build a resilient and Dynamic Dominica, this Government is very encouraged by the level of interest being shown by individuals and companies looking for investment opportunities.”
During his address, Prime Minister Skerrit presented the following updates on national projects and initiatives, many of which are CBI sponsored:
Health:
- Six new health and wellness centres started operation this year, and six more will be opened by the first quarter of 2022.
- The construction of the state-of-the-art Marigot Hospital is now complete. It will have all the equipment and furniture in the first quarter of next year.
Education:
- To assist students with online learning, the government distributed over 3000 laptops. By the end of 2021, an additional 8000 laptops will be distributed.
- Construction of two primary schools is complete, and two more primary schools are scheduled to be completed this December. The new Mahaut Primary School will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. In the new year, construction will begin on six others.
Tourism:
- The construction contract for the country’s international airport will be granted in December 2021, creating hundreds of jobs.
- In a growing demand to visit Dominica, American Airlines will increase their flights to Dominica to three times a week from January 5th. These flights will increase trade, tourism, business and foreign travel for Dominicans.
- Successful creation of a safe corridor to permit Dominica to receive cruise ship calls, allowing tourism to resume and visitors to return to hotels in a safe and managed way.
Climate-resilient infrastructure:
- A drilling contractor has been selected for the geothermal power plant project
- The rehabilitation of the East Coast Road, which is a 126-million-dollar project, has begun.
- The Hillsborough Bridge at Layou is scheduled to be completed by January 2022.
- Rehabilitation on Layou East Road is progressing well and is expected to be completed by December 2022.
The Prime Minister thanked his fellow Dominicans at home and abroad and said that “the celebration of our Independence is an opportune time to renew our commitment to nation-building, to reflect on lessons learned and the new imperative to build a sustainable, resilient society.”
Those who invest in Dominica through the CBI Programme not only get to see the nation grow but take full advantage of its citizenship. Becoming a citizen of Dominica means being able to travel to 75% of the world, ensuring your family the best healthcare and education. Citizenship can also help secure your family’s future because you can pass citizenship on for generations.
Dominica’s CBI Programme has been ranked the best in the world by the Financial Times’ PWM Magazine for its ease of application, high due diligence and certainty of product. A one-time contribution to a government fund or a purchase of eco-friendly real estate through Dominica’s CBI Programme is the ultimate way to secure your future.
