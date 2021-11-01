St Kitts and Nevis Commits to 100% Renewable Energy in Power Generation Ahead of COP26
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a region most vulnerable to climate disaster, the Caribbean is prioritising climate resilience. The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, in particular, is making strides. Recently, the country submitted a ambitious national climate plan to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) to decrease economy-wide CO2 emissions by 61% by switching to 100% renewable energy.
The government will present the document, known as the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), at COP 26 on November 2nd. The strategy highlights a financing and implementation approach focussed on mobilising support for its climate goals and positions the islands as a more eco-friendly destination that’s committed to the environment.
The NDC will also help build a more robust tourism offering for St Kitts and Nevis. A 2021 report from Booking.com states that 61% of travellers think sustainable travel is vital, with 46% saying the pandemic has made them want to travel more sustainably in the future.
“Sustainable tourism is an important part of our economy. St Kitts and Nevis’ climate action plan will cater to a growing sustainability travel trend while aiming to reduce its environmental footprint,” said Prime Minister Timothy Harris.
“This revised and strengthened NDC pledges a significantly more ambitious mitigation target of reducing economy-wide CO2 emissions by 61% by 2030, compared to the base year 2010, conditional upon adequate access to resources including climate finance as well as capacity building support. This will be achieved by switching to 100% renewable energy in electricity generation and increasing the share of electric vehicles in the vehicle fleet to at least 2%,” the report states.
“Sustainability awareness isn’t limited to environmental impact alone. It also encompasses important socio-economic considerations with respect to local communities where travel takes place. We emphasise recycling and avoiding single-use plastic, and food waste reduction is our top priority. The funding from our Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is funnelled into every part of the economy to make St Kitts and Nevis not only ideal for travellers but locals and new citizens, too,” said Les Khan, the Head of the nation’s CBI Unit.
The Financial Times’ PWM magazine ranks St Kitts and Nevis first in 14 jurisdictions worldwide for its CBI programme. The islands pioneered the concept in 1984, a year after gaining its independence from the UK. St Kitts and Nevis offers investors a safe and secure route to second citizenship once they contribute to the Sustainable Growth Fund.
The fund option is the fastest and most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only path that offers a limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000.
