NeuroDex, Inc., Announces oral presentation at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases
Titled: “Neuron-derived extracellular vesicle isolation method optimization and utilization for neurodegenerative biomarker discovery”NATICK, MASSACHEUSETTS, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroDex, Inc. (“NeuroDex”, or the “Company”), announces that the abstract submitted to the 16th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases, which will take place in Barcelona, Spain, between March 15-20, 2022 (the “Conference”)Has been accepted for an oral presentation This abstract details the work undertaken by the Company to optimize and validate ExoSORT™, NeuroDex’s unique method for isolating neuron-derived exosomes from plasma samples. This work includes measurement of neuron-specific protein, RNA, and lipids, as well as unbiased omics validation of neuronal enrichment.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to showcase the robustness, validity, and uniqueness of our platform technology and its various applications, including biomarker discovery” said Dr. Erez Eitan, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroDex, “We look forward to presenting our platform, and its applicability to dementia stratification, as well as its applicability for treatment response biomarkers that could improve clinical trial outcomes”. Mr. Oded Biran, the Company’s CEO added “We are proud to have been chosen by the organizers of the Conference to present an oral presentation detailing our methodology and unique approach to blood-based brain liquid biopsy, we believe that this is the first step in providing the tools for precision neurology treatment, and another indication for the overall strength of ExoSORT, as also evident by over 15 strategic collaborations we have entered into in the past 18 months.””.
About NeuroDex
NeuroDex is a leading developer of exosome-of-origin based diagnostics, theranostics, prognostics, and pharmacodynamics. NeuroDex’s integrative research platform, called ExoSORT™ combines bioinformatics and state-of-the-art laboratory processes. Building on all of its proprietary platform technologies (including ExoSORT™), NeuroDex develops a full range of exosome-of-origin, minimally invasive, blood-based diagnostic.. For more information visit www.neurodex.co.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Various statements in this release concerning NeuroDex’s, future expectations, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent NeuroDex’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing their views as of any subsequent date. NeuroDex does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
