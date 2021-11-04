The Jazz Sanctuary Has a Busy Holiday Season Ahead with 4 Live Suburban Philadelphia Performances in November
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization bringing live jazz music to performing arts and events spaces throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, begins a busy holiday season this month with four live performances, as well as the beginning of their annual Donation Matching campaign through January.
Upcoming live concerts by the musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary include a “Jazz & Joe” event on Thursday, November 4th at the Church of the Incarnation (Morrisville, PA) at 7 p.m., with great live jazz music from The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, as well as coffee and desserts.
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet includes Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes and percussion), James Dell’Orefice (piano), Ed Etkins (saxophone) and Leon Jordan (drums).
On Sunday, November 7th the Jazz Sanctuary brings “Jazz & Joe” to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Glenside, PA) for Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. with the quintet. The quintet will be performing during the All Saints Day services.
The Jazz Sanctuary brings another “Jazz & Joe” event to Bethlehem Baptist Church (Spring House, PA) on Thursday, November 11th at 7 p.m. with a band including Leon Jordan, Jr. (trumpet), Adam Faulk (piano), Leon Jordan, Sr. (piano), Randy Sutin (vibes) and Alan Segal (bass). Bethlehem Baptist Church will be televising this event on their website.
On Thursday, November 18th the Jazz Sanctuary brings “Jazz & Joe” to Trinity Episcopal Church (Buckingham, PA), with the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet.
The Jazz Sanctuary follows all current CDC, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 compliance. Attendance at the upcoming events is limited with requirements to attend including:
• Proof of vaccination.
• If you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask.
• If you are vaccinated and do not have proof, please wear a mask.
• Reservation needed for your attendance at Trinity Episcopal Church Buckingham.
Please email ReserveJazzandJoe@gmail.com with your request to attend a specific event, or gogina317@gmail.com for Trinity Church Buckingham. Please include your name and the event location in your e-mail.
For further information, to purchase tickets or make reservations for all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization in their 10th Anniversary season, and the organization will match all donations made in November, December and January. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others. Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought more than 600 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, LPL Financial, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
