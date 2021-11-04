M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project update: One lane open, 12 Mile Road closing in city of Roseville

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAYS: M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) 12 Mile Road

WEEKEND CLOSURE BEGINS: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 7 p.m.

WEEKEND CLOSURE REOPENS: Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 8 p.m.

PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: Late 2022

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Crews are nearing completion of Phase I of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) rebuilding project and will require additional lane closures to finish paving the left lanes of the newly rebuilt road.

9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 - 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5: Weather permitting, M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open in each direction between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.

7 p.m.Friday, Nov. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Weather permitting, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be reduced to one lane from 11 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7: 12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and additional side streets may be temporarily closed while paving crews work through the intersection.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7: Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road.

7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: The westbound I-696 exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be closed.

For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface on M-3, improving ride quality and safety for motorists and pedestrians.