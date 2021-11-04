Submit Release
Clarkston Rest Area closing for three weeks in Oakland County for accessibility upgrades

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITY: Clarkston

START DATE: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 9 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Late November 2021

CLOSURE DETAILS: The southbound I-75 Clarkston Rest Area, south of Davisburg Road in Springfield Township, will have interior and exterior upgrades to ensure the rest area is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Beginning 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, through late November, the facility will be completely closed. The northbound I-75 Davisburg Rest Area in Springfield Township, northern Oakland County, has reopened.

SAFETY BENEFIT: These accessibility upgrades will bring this facility up to the most current ADA standards.  

