Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,250 in the last 365 days.

Pluto7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Informatica to Offer Cloud-Ready Data Transformation

We are glad to be offering a robust solution and services ensuring high reliability and lower data pipeline maintenance costs with the efforts of Informatica’s hybrid-cloud data management expertise.”
— Manju Devadas, Founder & CEO, Pluto7
MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7 today announced a strategic partnership with Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, to provide a combined solution for end-to-end cloud data management. Pluto7 is a tech-enabled solutions and services company that ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. With Informatica’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities, Pluto7 is able to build upon their ML solutions with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation journey all while minimizing risk.

“The Informatica partnership with Pluto7 allows our solutions to bring in data from various sources in multiple formats into the data foundation for advanced AI for our domain-specific use cases,” said Manju Devadas, Founder and CEO of Pluto7. “Our mutual customers can continue to leverage and grow with Informatica as their data expands and we are glad to be offering a robust solution and services ensuring high reliability and lower data pipeline maintenance costs with the efforts from Informatica’s hybrid-cloud data management expertise.”

Contact Pluto7 for a Solution Bundle Demo at https://pluto7.com/contact-us/

About Pluto7
Pluto7 solves global-scale problems leveraging Smart Analytics in a simplistic way while ensuring security and data governance. Pluto7 services and AI solutions deliver innovation and intelligence to build a data-driven future. Pluto7 and helps customers enable various Data Management processes and Smart Analytics frameworks to unify their data and move it to the cloud so that it’s ready for AI and ML applications. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/

Tweet this: @Pluto7_Services leverages @Informatica to offer a robust and inventive way of driving transformation for enterprise customers! @INFAPartner

Shweta Godkhindi
Pluto7
+1 630-770-7782
email us here

You just read:

Pluto7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Informatica to Offer Cloud-Ready Data Transformation

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.