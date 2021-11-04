Pluto7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Informatica to Offer Cloud-Ready Data Transformation
We are glad to be offering a robust solution and services ensuring high reliability and lower data pipeline maintenance costs with the efforts of Informatica’s hybrid-cloud data management expertise.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7 today announced a strategic partnership with Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, to provide a combined solution for end-to-end cloud data management. Pluto7 is a tech-enabled solutions and services company that ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. With Informatica’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities, Pluto7 is able to build upon their ML solutions with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation journey all while minimizing risk.
— Manju Devadas, Founder & CEO, Pluto7
“The Informatica partnership with Pluto7 allows our solutions to bring in data from various sources in multiple formats into the data foundation for advanced AI for our domain-specific use cases,” said Manju Devadas, Founder and CEO of Pluto7. “Our mutual customers can continue to leverage and grow with Informatica as their data expands and we are glad to be offering a robust solution and services ensuring high reliability and lower data pipeline maintenance costs with the efforts from Informatica’s hybrid-cloud data management expertise.”
Contact Pluto7 for a Solution Bundle Demo at https://pluto7.com/contact-us/
About Pluto7
Pluto7 solves global-scale problems leveraging Smart Analytics in a simplistic way while ensuring security and data governance. Pluto7 services and AI solutions deliver innovation and intelligence to build a data-driven future. Pluto7 and helps customers enable various Data Management processes and Smart Analytics frameworks to unify their data and move it to the cloud so that it’s ready for AI and ML applications. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/
Tweet this: @Pluto7_Services leverages @Informatica to offer a robust and inventive way of driving transformation for enterprise customers! @INFAPartner
Shweta Godkhindi
Pluto7
+1 630-770-7782
email us here