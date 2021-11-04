Submit Release
Correction: Municipal Bridge on Carpenter Road in Lancaster County Remains Closed

Harrisburg, PA – The municipally owned Carpenter Road bridge spanning Hammer Creek just south of Lincoln Road is closed.

A press release issued yesterday reported the bridge opened when the nearby state-owned Lincoln Road (Route 1024) bridge opened to traffic. However, the Carpenter Road bridge did not open and will remain closed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

