Harrisburg, PA – The municipally owned Carpenter Road bridge spanning Hammer Creek just south of Lincoln Road is closed.
A press release issued yesterday reported the bridge opened when the nearby state-owned Lincoln Road (Route 1024) bridge opened to traffic. However, the Carpenter Road bridge did not open and will remain closed.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###
You just read:
Correction: Municipal Bridge on Carpenter Road in Lancaster County Remains Closed
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.