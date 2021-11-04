Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign Returns to Scotty’s Donuts

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Scotty’s Donuts in DuBois are again partnering on the Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign running from Sunday, November 7, through Saturday, November 13.

“Whether caused by long nights caring for a newborn, overtime hours at work or a night out with family and friends, the consequences of driving drowsy can be severe and potentially fatal,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “That’s why we’re excited to continue our partnership with Scotty’s to help raise awareness on this important safety focus area and give people a little extra incentive to rest up.”

During the campaign, Scotty’s Donuts will offer a free donut to all customers who sleep seven hours or more on the nights of the campaign. You can track your sleep patterns using a wearable device such as the Apple Watch or Fitbit or by downloading an app and using your Android or iOS mobile device. Scotty’s counter staff will ask to see your tracking app to verify your sleep, so please have it open when you approach the counter.

Scotty’s Donuts will also distribute PennDOT literature on the dangers of drowsy driving and the warning signs a driver should be on the lookout for, including:

• Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused.

• The inability to keep your head up.

• Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts.

• Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating.

• Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly.

• Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit.

• Feeling irritable or restless.

• Being unable to remember how far you have traveled or landmarks you have passed.

According to 2020 PennDOT data, there were 1,881 crashes involving a driver who was drowsy or asleep statewide. Those crashes resulted in 11 fatalities and 81 suspected serious injuries.

