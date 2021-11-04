Majesty Yachts USA Names Andrew Miles CEO of Sales Division
Our goal for Majesty Yachts in North America is to continue building trusting relationships with clients and yachting sales professionals and to be known for the best customer experience in yachting”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majesty Yachts USA has announced the appointment of Andrew Miles as CEO and partner of the luxury yacht and superyacht brand. Miles will work alongside Greg Terraglio, Owner and Managing Partner of Majesty’s North American operations, to facilitate client and brokerage partnerships for North American distribution of Majesty Yachts.
Miles brings to Majesty Yachts 25 years of experience in superyacht sales, including recognition as a top sales representative for Westport LLC, one of America’s most renowned superyacht brands, and president of Miles Yacht Group. His extraordinary understanding of client expectations in this elite category of yachts brings unique value to Majesty Yachts USA.
"Our goal for Majesty Yachts in North America is to continue building trusting relationships with clients and yachting sales professionals and to be known for the best customer experience in yachting,” said Miles.
Founded in 1982 and headquartered just outside Dubai, UAE, Gulf Craft expanded into the 100-foot-plus arena 15 years ago and invests heavily in cutting-edge engineering, brilliantly designed interiors, and exquisite appointments. Combined with high-quality composite construction and excellent seakeeping ability, these features make Gulf Craft yachts a superior choice for long passages and extended stays aboard. Bahamas-friendly shallow drafts make these models ideal for Florida-Caribbean waters.
Thanks to total in-house production, Gulf Craft is able to offer the highest, most consistent quality and avoid the common pitfalls of outside vendor-supplied components.
“The vision that Andrew Miles and I share for the Majesty brand is based on our passion for yachting and our belief in the supreme importance of maintaining trusted relationships with our clients,” said Majesty Yachts USA President Terraglio. “Since the days we worked together during the formation of MarineMax in 1997, we have shared the same high regard for relationship-building as the foundation of success in this business.”
Miles currently serves on the Board of Directors of the International Yacht Brokers Association, the largest professional member advocacy organization of the yachting industry, and the National Certified Professional Yacht Broker's Association Certification Advisory Board, the industry's highest standard of testing and Yacht Broker certification.
Winner of the NBC Sports “Best in Show Award” at its American market debut during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Majesty’s 140 and the brand’s extensive range of innovative yachts from 49 feet to 175 feet have captured the attention of North American buyers and yacht dealers. “Our advantage as a stocking dealer to provide immediate delivery of new yachts adds to Majesty’s excellent brand positioning,” said Terraglio.
Designed to create a “oneness with the sea,” Majesty Yachts builds yachts distinguished by expansive deck areas and large indoor/outdoor sun decks; extendable balconies; fully equipped water sports garages; and beach clubs, where guests can be closer to the water. Spacious salons and generous entertainment areas framed by walls of seamless windows carry the feeling of openness to the interior.
Majesty Yachts USA has established sales locations at Fort Lauderdale’s Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Jupiter Yacht Club in Jupiter, Fla., and at Sovereign Super Yachts in Stuart, Fla.
