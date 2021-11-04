Charities in Alberta Receive Monetary Donations and More Than 1,000 Boxes of Donated Goods from Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC)
Ministers and members of the INC, by their chapel in Calgary, stand with Ward 9 Councilor Gian-Carlo Carra, Calgary MLA Devinder Toor and other community reps, during an ‘Aid To Humanity’ event where 1,166 boxes of goods were donated by the INC on October 24, 2021.
1,166 boxes of food and clothing donations were prepared at the INC house of worship in Calgary, AB, Canada, during their ‘Aid To Humanity’ event on October 24, 2021.
Charities in Red Deer and Calgary receive a sum of $3,000 and 1,166 boxes of food and clothing donations for the coming winter from the 'INC'.ALBERTA, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 1,200 boxes of food and clothing for the coming winter were donated by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) in various “Aid To Humanity” activities in the cities of Red Deer and Calgary.
These activities were part of the Worldwide Aid To Humanity of the Church marking the birth anniversary of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on October 31.
The INC, through its charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation gave a cheque donation worth $2,000, gift cards worth $1,050, and 200 bags of items in the city of Red Deer on October 23, 2021. These were handed to the Red Deer Native Friendship Society.
The next day, October 24, INC volunteers in Calgary prepared 689 boxes of non-perishable food items, and 477 boxes of clothing items such as shirts, pants, sweaters, and gloves, or a total of 1,166 boxes. These were donated to the Calgary Food Bank and the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
The Church members happily donated these non-perishable food items and winter clothing to assist the less fortunate for the coming winter.
Nadette Agecoutay, Director of Programs for the Red Deer Native Friendship Society, expressed her appreciation to the INC for its support to the organization.
“It was beautiful, I did not know what to expect. [Despite the] rainy [and] cold [weather], I felt [the] camaraderie and spirit of the whole event,” said Agecoutay.
Ken Johnston, Mayor-elect of Red Deer, expressed his appreciation to the INC for its help to the indigenous people of the city, and extended his greetings to the Executive Minister.
“On behalf of our city, and all of the people of Red Deer, happy birthday Brother Eduardo. God bless you, and all the work you do. Have a successful year ahead.”
Gian-Carlo Carra, Ward 9 Councilor, applauded the INC for its continued humanitarian work in Calgary, saying it was “a celebration of community, and of Christians taking care of the [people in need].”
“And I’m honoured to partake in this celebration,” the councilor said.
Elise Short, Community Engagement Manager for the Calgary Drop-In Centre, thanked the INC for the donations that, according to her, helped the local shelter in providing necessities to the people in need, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic caused shortages in necessities such as winter clothing.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo. Since then, the Church has spread to 159 countries and territories around the world, with its members coming from 148 ethnic backgrounds. The rapid growth of the Church is spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of its current Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.
