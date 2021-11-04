Charities in Alberta Receive Monetary Donations and More Than 1,000 Boxes of Donated Goods from Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC)

Ministers and members of the INC, by their chapel in Calgary, stand with Ward 9 Councilor Gian-Carlo Carra, Calgary MLA Devinder Toor and other community reps, during an ‘Aid To Humanity’ event where 1,166 boxes of goods were donated by the INC on October 24, 2021.

1,166 boxes of food and clothing donations were prepared at the INC house of worship in Calgary, AB, Canada, during their ‘Aid To Humanity’ event on October 24, 2021.