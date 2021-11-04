Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,246 in the last 365 days.

DHEC's 2021 Holiday Schedule For Testing, Vaccinations and Data Reporting

This holiday season, DHEC will be observing all official state holidays. Our offices and COVID-response operations will be closed on those days, though some DHEC vendor sites remain open (see schedule below). DHEC remains committed to providing COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and data to South Carolinians in a timely manner. Below is the agency’s official 2021 holiday schedule and reporting dates.  NOTE: We strongly encourage residents get tested no later than the weekends before Thanksgiving and Christmas to receive results before the extended breaks. DHEC cannot guarantee testing results will be received before these holidays if tests occur after these weekends. DHEC strongly encourages residents to get vaccinations or boosters now so they can be as protected as possible ahead of these holidays.     Veterans Day (Thursday, Nov. 11)  

  • DHEC will not be releasing data on Veteran’s Day.  Data will be released on Friday, Nov. 12 and include 2 days’ worth of data. 
  • Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments.  Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule. 
  • DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc. 

  Thanksgiving Week (Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 28) 

  • DHEC will not be releasing data Thursday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Data will be released on Monday, Nov. 29 and include five days’ worth of data, from Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Nov. 27. 
  • Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. In addition to being closed Thanksgiving Day, many sites will be closed the days before and after Thanksgiving. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule. 
  • DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc. 

  Christmas Week (Thursday, Dec. 23 – Tuesday, Dec. 28)  

  • DHEC will not be releasing data Friday, Dec. 24 – Tuesday, Dec. 28 in observance of the Christmas holiday. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, DHEC will be reporting out data from Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Monday, Dec. 27.  
  • Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. In addition to being closed Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, many sites will be closed the days before and after the holiday. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule. 
  • DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc. 

  New Year's Day (State Holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022)  

  • DHEC will not be releasing data on Jan. 3 in observance of New Year’s Day.  Data will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and include 4 days’ worth of data from Thursday, Dec. 30 – Sunday, Jan. 2. 
  • Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule. 
  • DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc.  

You just read:

DHEC's 2021 Holiday Schedule For Testing, Vaccinations and Data Reporting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.