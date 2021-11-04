DHEC's 2021 Holiday Schedule For Testing, Vaccinations and Data Reporting

This holiday season, DHEC will be observing all official state holidays. Our offices and COVID-response operations will be closed on those days, though some DHEC vendor sites remain open (see schedule below). DHEC remains committed to providing COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and data to South Carolinians in a timely manner. Below is the agency’s official 2021 holiday schedule and reporting dates. NOTE: We strongly encourage residents get tested no later than the weekends before Thanksgiving and Christmas to receive results before the extended breaks. DHEC cannot guarantee testing results will be received before these holidays if tests occur after these weekends. DHEC strongly encourages residents to get vaccinations or boosters now so they can be as protected as possible ahead of these holidays. Veterans Day (Thursday, Nov. 11)

DHEC will not be releasing data on Veteran’s Day. Data will be released on Friday, Nov. 12 and include 2 days’ worth of data.

Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule.

DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc.

Thanksgiving Week (Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 28)

DHEC will not be releasing data Thursday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Data will be released on Monday, Nov. 29 and include five days’ worth of data, from Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Nov. 27.

Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. In addition to being closed Thanksgiving Day, many sites will be closed the days before and after Thanksgiving. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule.

DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc.

Christmas Week (Thursday, Dec. 23 – Tuesday, Dec. 28)

DHEC will not be releasing data Friday, Dec. 24 – Tuesday, Dec. 28 in observance of the Christmas holiday. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, DHEC will be reporting out data from Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Monday, Dec. 27.

Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. In addition to being closed Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, many sites will be closed the days before and after the holiday. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule.

DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc.

New Year's Day (State Holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022)