Triple Double Real Estate Announces Purchase of 3850 Holcomb Bridge Rd.
Triple Double Real Estate purchases 3850 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Norcross, GA a 75,134 SF building.
With the commercial real estate market continuing to strengthen, we felt this was a perfect time to make this acquisition”TAMARAC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Double, a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment, operations, and management firm, specializing in designing creative and innovative strategies which add value and maximize returns to their portfolio of properties, announced today the purchase of 3850 Holcomb Bridge Road, a 75,134 SF office building, located in Norcross, GA, a suburb of Atlanta. The property was purchased in conjunction with Stonerock Capital Partners, LLC, of Deerfield Beach, Fl.
— Sammy Rhein
“As Atlanta and its submarkets continue to grow, and investment appetite appears to be getting stronger and less institutional grade inventory is available, we believe this is a great investment at this particular time. Our model continues to be focused on creating value through lease up and stabilization of our assets in order to create downstream value for institutional investors,” said Sammy Rhein, a principal of the firm. “With the commercial real estate market continuing to strengthen, we felt this was a perfect time to make this acquisition.”
The property sits at the juncture of Peachtree Corners and Norcross, home to two of the most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods of Atlanta. The property is currently 80% occupied and based on the current projects of the Atlanta real estate markets, the partners are optimistic on the demand for the balance of the vacancy.
The acquisition of the property officially closed on October 27, 2021, and, as with most of its acquisitions, Triple Double plans on investing in the complex to ensure an enhanced tenant experienced.
This is Triple Double's 10th building acquired this year.
About Triple Double Real Estate
Triple Double, a multi-faceted real estate investment firm headquartered in South Florida, operates, and manages commercial and residential real estate throughout the country. Triple Double builds wealth by adding value to each of our properties, using the experiential understanding driven by our principles to approach all projects ensuring that we maximize our returns. We are not your typical real estate investment firm in that we create innovative solutions to everyday problems. We work to ensure our buildings are well maintained and our tenants are happy. With over 20 years in real estate, we understand the market and are respected for our knowledge and vision in creating and building property value. To learn more, visit www.tripledoublere.com.
