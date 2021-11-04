Quigley Eye Specialists Celebrates “Eye Opening” Grand Opening of its Sarasota, FL Location
“Eye on the Arts” Contest Launched to Celebrate Sarasota Art Community
As we expand across Florida, we like to recognize and celebrate our local communities and this grand opening brings together the best in eyecare while also highlighting Sarasota’s deep heritage in art”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quigley Eye Specialists, a leading multispecialty ophthalmology practice, opens in Sarasota, Florida with an official public grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 6, at 11 a.m. The Sarasota office is located at 1428 S. Tamiami Trail and is the 30th location for Quigley Eye in Florida. Quigley Eye in Sarasota has a premier team with Joseph Spadafora, D.O., Prabin Mishra, MD, PhD, and Karen Memoli, O.D residing over the practice.
— Frances Wilhelm, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing
The grand opening is open to the public and a great opportunity for residents to stop by, meet the local ophthalmologists, optometrists, plastic surgeons and be part of the festivities. Quigley Eye is partnering with Dress for Success who will be in attendance and is asking for donations of new and lightly used women’s professional clothing.
Attendees will enjoy:
• Free Vision Screenings
• Free Giveaways
• Free Non-Invasive Eye Opening Treatment for eyelid lifts
• Raffles and Prizes
• Live Music
• Art Displays
• Complimentary BBQ Lunch
• Eyeglass Boutique Specials
“As we expand across Florida, we would like to recognize and celebrate our local communities and this grand opening brings together the best in eyecare while also highlighting Sarasota’s deep heritage in art,” said Frances Wilhelm, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, Quigley Eye Specialists. “Our continued growth has been the result of meeting and exceeding the needs of our patients by providing the best possible care and helping them see the life they love.”
In addition, Quigley Eye Specialists will be launching the “Eye on the Arts” contest in partnership with Ringling College of Art and Design. Ringling students can submit their artwork with an eye care focus that incorporates vision www.QuigleyEyeontheArts.com. The winner will win a scholarship, an opportunity for commissioned art and have their artwork displayed throughout Quigley Eye locations. The contest runs from November 6 through December 20. Students will also display current works of art at the grand opening celebration.
ABOUT QUIGLEY EYE SPECIALISTS
With locations throughout Florida, Quigley Eye Specialists is one of the nation’s leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices specializing in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, facial plastic surgery, retina, corneal conditions and routine eye care. The practice also has added a cosmetic surgery division led by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Prendiville. For more information, visit www.QuigleyEye.com.
