ClothesLyne, the Airbnb of On-Demand Laundry, Expands to the Albany, NY Metro Area
Laundry Startup Eradicating America’s Most Hated ChoreALBANY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClothesLyne is a laundry marketplace that connects laundry haters to laundry lovers to safely and privately eliminate the dreaded weekend draining chore of laundry. ClothesLyne is opening in Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer County, NY after launching in Orange County, NY three months ago.
The new service provides a quick and easy alternative to the DIY chore of laundry. ClothesLyne’s tagline, “You Wear It, We Clean It!” sums up the ease and straightforward nature of the new service. ClothesLyne’s mobile app offers pick-up and delivery laundry services 7 days a week with a 24-48 hour turnaround, ordered straight from the comfort of the customer’s own home.
The heart of the ClothesLyne marketplace is the ClothesLyner. ClothesLyners are vetted and trained real people in your neighborhood. ClothesLyne takes pride in offering the ClothesLyners flexibility and fair wages between $15-25 an hour plus 100% of the tips. ClothesLyne has made the ClothesLyners the face of the company because, without the ClothesLyners, there would be no ClothesLyne.
Other notable features of the new laundry service include transparent and affordable pricing and full customization of the laundry process. This includes the ability to choose detergent, drying preference, and more. ClothesLyne also can launder large items such as blankets, comforters, and duvets.
Dubbed the “Airbnb of the laundry world,” ClothesLyne is a new and innovative laundry service based out of New York. The platform provides easy and efficient alternatives for those who no longer want to spend time doing laundry. ClothesLyne’s mobile app is available on Google Play and Apple Store.
