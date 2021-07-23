New Done-For-You Laundry Service ClothesLyne Launches Mobile App
On-Demand Service Offers a Convenient & Simple Helping HandORANGE COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched laundry service ClothesLyne offers convenience, simplicity, and the promise of giving customers their time back with new done-for-you laundry service.
ClothesLyne’s tagline, “You Wear It, We Clean It!” sums up the ease and straightforward nature of the new service. ClothesLyne’s web and mobile app offer pick up and delivery for laundry services 7 days a week with a 24-48 hour turnaround, ordered straight from the comfort of the customer’s own home. The new service gives a quick and easy alternative to those who aren’t interested or able to spend valuable time on laundry.
ClothesLyne is making done-for-you laundry service easier and more accessible than ever, breaking down the service into three efficient phases. After the laundry service is ordered, vetted, and assessed contracted laundry professionals referred to as “ClothesLyners” carefully clean the laundry per the customer’s specifications and requests using eco-friendly products. The clean laundry is delivered quickly and efficiently back to the customer at their chosen time.
The new platform’s on-demand service gives customers full control of the laundering process, while freeing up their time for anything else, really.
Other notable features of the new laundry service include transparent and affordable pricing and full customization of the laundry process. This includes the ability to choose detergent, drying preference, and more. ClothesLyne also has the ability to launder large items such as blankets and comforters.
ClothesLyne is a fresh and innovative laundry service based out of New York. For those who no longer want to spend time doing laundry, the platform provides easy and efficient alternatives.
