iGeneration Youth Reporters Feature Pain Care Labs and Buzzy For Needle Fear Success

Pennsylvania-based youth reporter program offers actionable tips to manage needle fear for vaccine-eligible ages 5 - 11 and up.

Making immunization better can help reduce needle fear long term . . . Needle fear can be conquered for life after three good experiences.” — Amy Baxter, MD, Pain Care Labs CEO and Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipating Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children aged 5 - 11, iGeneration Youth reporters chose Pain Care Labs’ CEO to share needle fear tips and tricks to students. Youth reporter Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova interviewed pediatric emergency doctor and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD about making the vaccination experience more comfortable.

Ms. Dobrovolska-Ivanova summarized Dr. Baxter’s 4-step plan this way: 1) Consider why getting this vaccine is important; 2) Bring a friend or family member for distractions; 3) Use some sort of pain-relieving technology; 4) Perform a specific task while the shot is happening. Bottom line: “Make a plan that addresses pain, fear, and your focus,” recommends Dr. Baxter.

The timely article appears in all three “iGeneration” editions: iGeneration Youth, iGeneration Youth for Kids, and iGeneration Youth en español. The groundbreaking “iGeneration Youth Reporter” program features young reporters and visual artists from all over the world. The program is a multimedia production company providing editorial and educational content in formats that meet the needs, interests, and capabilities of young readers.

"It's important that everyone gets vaccinated against COVID-19, especially kids and teens,” observes Coral Coons, Editorial Director of iGeneration Youth. “If we all get the vaccine, we'll be better able to keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy. That's why iGeneration Youth is helping teens, kids, and families learn how we can all help slow the spread of COVID-19 together." The goal of the campaign, which was produced by a global team of kids, teens, and young adults working under the direction of veteran editors, was to combat misinformation and offer information in appealing formats, such as features, comics, games, videos, and interactive stories to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and the vaccination process.

“Making immunization better can help reduce needle fear long term,” notes Dr. Baxter. “A Comfort Immunization-trained clinician can coach the simple tricks to stop fainting, pain, and anxiety during injections. In addition to Buzzy or topical anesthetics for pain relief, specific kinds of distraction lower pain by half. Needle fear can be conquered for life after three good experiences.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Baxter testified before the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services National Vaccine Advisory Committee. Her testimony focused on the urgency of needle fear and how it relates to compliance in this currently vaccinating era. Following her testimony, she explained, “We need to support people with needle fear. Pain in preschool vaccinations leads to an irrational fear that shames adults. Pain Care Labs has been researching both pain relief and how to address fear quickly in order to improve the immunization experience.”

About Pain Care Labs

Pain Care Labs (a d/b/a of MMJ Labs, LLC) is the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block pain for over 37 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA-registered 510(k) cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, and affordable solutions for pain. The Company’s award-winning solutions are based on patented M-Stim™ and Oscillice®, a mechanical stimulation/thermal neuromodulation platform. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research firm. For more information, including a list of over 75 published studies, please visit PainCareLabs.com.

Addressing Needle Fear with Pain Care Labs