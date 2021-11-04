Ft. Worth, TX McDonald’s Targeted for Shut-down Over Violent Racial Profiling Incident

Violent racial profiling by McDonald's management

He [the manager] pulled a gun, pointed it at me with my children in the car and said if I get out of the car he’d shoot me. I was unarmed.”
— LaShae McVey
TULSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Economic Sanctions [Operation Shut Down] Black Human Rights advocates; Black demonstrators; and other defense groups exercising their 2nd Amendment rights will ascend on the Ft. Worth, Texas McDonald’s located at 3300 Hulen Street in Ft. Worth, Texas. Date/ Time: Friday: November 5, 2021 5:00pm until all business ceases and Saturday: November 6, 2021 12:noon until all business ceases

On October 16th a terrible and violent incident occurred at the Ft. Worth McDonalds located at 3300 Hulen Street in Ft. Worth, Texas. According to witnesses, Mr. LaShae McVey, a 34-year-old African American was assaulted by manager Bryan Joel Blanton, who is White. Blanton while on duty took it upon himself to pull-out a loaded handgun and threaten to kill unarmed LaShae McVey a Black McDonald’s drive-thru customer. This naked assault by Joel Blanton, son of owner Blanton, was literally all because LaShae McVey wanted a refund from McDonald’s due to legitimate improper customer service at this Mc Donald’s drive-thru window.

As a manager and representative of McDonald’s Corporation, Blanton approached McVey’s vehicle and threatened to kill LaShae McVey in front of his wife and children. Ft. Worth police eventually arrived and became accusatory against McVey, but did nothing at all to Joel Blanton. The Ft. Worth Police are covering this up, maybe because the father of the perpetrator is a former police officer.

According to a statement released by organizers this McDonald’s will be shut-down for the weekend by Black Activist groups exercising their 2nd Amendment Rights in support of the victim. McVey will be there to make a statement. “We are sick and tired of the racial profiling and we will put a stop to it by any means necessary and we will shut it down” says LumumbaX Operation Shut-Down Coalition Leader.


Ft. Worth, TX McDonald's Targeted for Shut-down Over Violent Racial Profiling Incident

