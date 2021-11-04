MwareTV to provide IBC 2021 visitors with financial business case and branded Proof of Concept IPTV OTT service
EINPresswire.com/ -- - MwareTV cloud-based IPTV OTT platform enables next-gen TV and video-based services
- MwareTV stand visitors will each receive a fully branded PoC IPTV OTT to take away
- MwareTV will generate business cases for visitors illustrating profitability of TV service
MwareTV, a leading cloud-based multi-tenant platform provider, has confirmed that it will return to the exhibition floor at IBC 2021, which will take place at the Amsterdam RAI from 3-6 December. MwareTV (stand 5.C45) will showcase the ability of its cloud-based IPTV OTT platform to deliver next-generation TV and video-based services.
To demonstrate the platforms flexibility, each visitor to the stand will be provided with their own fully branded Proof of Concept OTT service to take away and share with office-based colleagues for them to experience the demonstration in full.
MwareTV is able to deliver investment transparency to customers by deploying a full costing calculator that provides a comprehensive forecast of costs involved in launching and running any proposed new service, including profitability.
The highly intuitive platform enables ISPs, mobile operators, telco’s, system integrators, service providers, content hubs and content aggregators to launch a fully branded TV service.
IBC visitors will also see MwareTV showcase the latest upgrades to its platform, including revamped mobile apps for use with iOS and Android devices. In addition, there will be a sneak preview of a completely redesigned TV management system that is due to be made available in the coming months.
Chief among the capabilities that MwareTV will be demonstrating is the interoperability across user devices and applications afforded by its end-to-end solution for IPTV OTT. As a result, the platform can accommodate end-user applications for numerous devices, including set-top boxes, Android and iOS tablets and phones, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, AndroidTV Smart TVs and WebTV, the TV Management System, DRM and equipment for encoding, hardware and software-based transcoding, and server and cloud-based storage.
With deployments in more than 25 countries underlining its versatility, MwareTV will highlight the platform’s ease of use and management. “From the start of its development, our overriding goal has been ‘IPTV OTT made simple’,” reflects CEO Sander Kerstens. “At IBC this year we will show visitors how easy it is to assess whether MwareTV is the platform they need by providing them with a demo system with their own look and feel user interface and access to live content so they can explore its features with their colleagues back in the office. We will also be on hand to discuss how best to build a business case around potential new services which have MwareTV as their foundation.”
“After the global events of the last 18 months we are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with existing and prospective customers once again,” says Kerstens. “With the OTT sector continuing to demonstrate remarkable dynamism and growth, we look forward to showing how our platform can provide the capabilities and commitment to ongoing innovation that the market requires.”
About MwareTV
MwareTV is the world’s leading cloud-based multi-tenant TV platform. MwareTV offers unique solutions split into six building blocks: Broadcast, Delivery, Management, Audience, Devices and Licensing. MwareTV brings an advanced well integrated platform with ease of use for your entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. MwareTV has deployments in over 25 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, manage, and monetize anywhere in the world. MwareTV has offices in Amsterdam, Thailand, Brazil, India. For more information, visit https://www.mwaretv.com.
MwareTV Contact:
Frans Blommestein – Chief Commercial Officer
fmg.blommestein@mwaretv.com | Mobile +31 6 5580 2070
Becky Taylor
- MwareTV stand visitors will each receive a fully branded PoC IPTV OTT to take away
- MwareTV will generate business cases for visitors illustrating profitability of TV service
MwareTV, a leading cloud-based multi-tenant platform provider, has confirmed that it will return to the exhibition floor at IBC 2021, which will take place at the Amsterdam RAI from 3-6 December. MwareTV (stand 5.C45) will showcase the ability of its cloud-based IPTV OTT platform to deliver next-generation TV and video-based services.
To demonstrate the platforms flexibility, each visitor to the stand will be provided with their own fully branded Proof of Concept OTT service to take away and share with office-based colleagues for them to experience the demonstration in full.
MwareTV is able to deliver investment transparency to customers by deploying a full costing calculator that provides a comprehensive forecast of costs involved in launching and running any proposed new service, including profitability.
The highly intuitive platform enables ISPs, mobile operators, telco’s, system integrators, service providers, content hubs and content aggregators to launch a fully branded TV service.
IBC visitors will also see MwareTV showcase the latest upgrades to its platform, including revamped mobile apps for use with iOS and Android devices. In addition, there will be a sneak preview of a completely redesigned TV management system that is due to be made available in the coming months.
Chief among the capabilities that MwareTV will be demonstrating is the interoperability across user devices and applications afforded by its end-to-end solution for IPTV OTT. As a result, the platform can accommodate end-user applications for numerous devices, including set-top boxes, Android and iOS tablets and phones, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, AndroidTV Smart TVs and WebTV, the TV Management System, DRM and equipment for encoding, hardware and software-based transcoding, and server and cloud-based storage.
With deployments in more than 25 countries underlining its versatility, MwareTV will highlight the platform’s ease of use and management. “From the start of its development, our overriding goal has been ‘IPTV OTT made simple’,” reflects CEO Sander Kerstens. “At IBC this year we will show visitors how easy it is to assess whether MwareTV is the platform they need by providing them with a demo system with their own look and feel user interface and access to live content so they can explore its features with their colleagues back in the office. We will also be on hand to discuss how best to build a business case around potential new services which have MwareTV as their foundation.”
“After the global events of the last 18 months we are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with existing and prospective customers once again,” says Kerstens. “With the OTT sector continuing to demonstrate remarkable dynamism and growth, we look forward to showing how our platform can provide the capabilities and commitment to ongoing innovation that the market requires.”
About MwareTV
MwareTV is the world’s leading cloud-based multi-tenant TV platform. MwareTV offers unique solutions split into six building blocks: Broadcast, Delivery, Management, Audience, Devices and Licensing. MwareTV brings an advanced well integrated platform with ease of use for your entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. MwareTV has deployments in over 25 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, manage, and monetize anywhere in the world. MwareTV has offices in Amsterdam, Thailand, Brazil, India. For more information, visit https://www.mwaretv.com.
MwareTV Contact:
Frans Blommestein – Chief Commercial Officer
fmg.blommestein@mwaretv.com | Mobile +31 6 5580 2070
Becky Taylor
Page Melia PR
+44 7810 846364
becky@pagemelia.com