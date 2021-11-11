TunesKit Officially Unveils AceMovi 4.5 - A New Level of Video Editor

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor 4.5 Release

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor V4.5 is released now, with which you are given more options to turn imagination into video clips within fewer clicks.

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, CHINA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AceMovi Video Editor 4.5 is officially launched by TunesKit Studio, an innovative multimedia software provider. The new version makes it more intelligent, intuitive, and prolific. As one of its flagship products, AceMovi is proficient in inspiring your imagination and inspiration. Thus, you can easily create and edit high-quality videos with basic and advanced practical editing features.

Now, with the release of TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor 4.5 version, it could be the icing on the cake of making wonderful and highly viewed videos more effective and easier. It comes with a wide variety of charming and easy-to-use effects, templates, and features, including animation effects; toning, noise reduction, and sharpening for videos and pictures; file addition option optimization; dynamic text, video intros, and subtitles templates; and other product performance optimization.

There is a rapid shift to people's lifestyles and entertainment during the COVID-19 crisis. More and more persons tend to watch videos and produce videos for fun and making a living. There is no doubt that videos become an indispensable part of our daily life.

No matter for which intention to DIY a video, a professional yet easy video editing software is necessary, especially for new beginners. Therefore, we developed and created the simple yet functional video editing app, TunesKit AceMovi.

"The new update of this video editor, users are given the options to discover and get exciting templates, effects to use in their videos directly, which could be a blessing for beginners. If necessary, users can also do personalized modification of these models to unleash creative potential," said Henry Ramon, the Product Manager of AceMovi. "More advanced and optimized performances you can also find in this AceMovi upgrade to create your exclusive videos.

What's New in TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor V4.5?

1. Support dynamic text templates and custom editing;

2. Ordinary static text supports keyframing;

3. Video and pictures support toning, noise reduction, and sharpening;

4. Adjust the layout of the split-screen videos;

5. Add the '+' button to quickly add media resources to the timeline;

6. Support shortcut keys and mouse wheel to control the displacement and zoom of the timeline;

7. Add 70+ small animation effects;

8. Add 90+ text titles, video intros, subtitles, and other templates;

9. Fixed the problem that the quick deletion crashed while dragging media files on the timeline;

10. Solved the problem that the split-screen media cannot be displayed normally after the resolution is changed;

11. Optimized product performance and fixed some small bugs.

Pricing and Compatibility

TunesKit AceMovi V4.5.0 is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers running from OS X 10.8 to macOS 11 Big Sur, and from Windows XP to Windows 10. And there are three tiers provided by AceMovi to utilize the full version of this video editor. It includes a Monthly License for $19.95, a Yearly License for $39.95, and a Lifetime License for $59.95.

It's worth mentioning that it also provides a free trial version for all users to test its performance before purchasing. The only difference between them is free version comes with an AceMovi watermark.

About TunesKit

Founded in 2014, TunesKit Studio is a leading multimedia solution provider. It offers extraordinary multimedia software and iOS utilities to make digital life better and easier. TunesKit products have been trusted by millions of users in 150+ countries around the world. We will always focus on improving technology and providing better services, and creating a unique digital world with our customers.

