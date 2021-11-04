Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B303092
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 - 1732 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2546 US route 7 - Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft from the above residence. The complainant advised of a stolen piece of property from the residence by an unknown male. Images of the male are attached to this press release. If anyone can identify the person in the images, please contact Trooper Ryan Criss with information regarding this case at 802-442-5421 or ryan.criss@vermont.gov via email.
