Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B303092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 - 1732 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2546 US route 7 - Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft from the above residence. The complainant advised of a stolen piece of property from the residence by an unknown male. Images of the male are attached to this press release. If anyone can identify the person in the images, please contact Trooper Ryan Criss with information regarding this case at 802-442-5421 or ryan.criss@vermont.gov via email.

 

Trooper Ryan Criss

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

802-585-5191

 

