Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information

CASE#: 21B303092

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 - 1732 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2546 US route 7 - Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft from the above residence. The complainant advised of a stolen piece of property from the residence by an unknown male. Images of the male are attached to this press release. If anyone can identify the person in the images, please contact Trooper Ryan Criss with information regarding this case at 802-442-5421 or ryan.criss@vermont.gov via email.

