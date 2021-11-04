BlueFishApp brings an innovative cryptocurrency payment gateway plugin for WordPress stores
Along with the payment plugin, this decentralized exchange brings Crypto Wallet and Debit Cards to enable global users with service excellence.DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM , November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the cluster of new cryptocurrency projects being launched every week, finding a reliable project that ensures long-term results has become tricky. However, with an exceptional value proposition, projects like BlueFishApp find a way to establish themselves in this environment of cutthroat competition. This organization aims to transform customer experience while providing brands with additional utility.
The best thing about this project is that there are no inflated claims about the profitability of the token. Instead, the professionals behind this platform have focused more on underscoring the importance of an effective plan for BFX. This plan serves as the perfect foundation for the token as it establishes its name in the market. The utility of BFX maintains tremendous potential when users look towards the functionality of this token.
With a certified action plan for long-term growth, the BlueFishApp token “BFX” maintains a total supply of a 100 billion tokens. The majority of this supply will go towards Crowd Sale, Private Sale, and the Marketing plan maintained by BlueFishApp. The transactions protocol further encourages the BFX token’s growth as 3% fees are taxed from the sender. From this 3 percent fee, 1 percent each is contributed towards marketing plans, liquidity, and existing holders. With that said, BFX might be the ideal token for long-term passive income.
BlueFishApp focuses extensively on bringing ease to emerging brands and customers worldwide. By the third quarter of 2022, BlueFishApp will launch its wallet to enable users further convenience. This organization is genuinely committed to enhancing the user experience through continuous development. For more information on this decentralized exchange, use the following link https://bluefishapp.com.
