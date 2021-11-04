NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Josh Williams partners with Far Out Toys at Phoenix Championship race NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers Figure 8 Track Set is available at Walmart and Walmart.com

Far Out Toys Brings NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers to Phoenix Raceway for Championship Weekend and partners with NASCAR Xfinity Driver Josh Williams

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Out Toys has been giving families, kids, and race fans alike an extra reason to attend NASCAR races this year by bringing the Adventure Force Kids Zone trackside. After having a presence at Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway will be the final race of the year featuring the fun-filled Adventure Force Kids Zone. Fans in Phoenix this weekend can get their hands on NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers and meet professional drivers who will be stopping by.

Up-and-coming NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, will make an appearance at the Kids Zone to hang out with fans and play Crash Racers with those who are up for the challenge!

Williams will be sporting both the “Far Out Toys” and “Adventure Force Crash Racers” logos on his #92 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race on Saturday, November 6th.

“I love visiting the Kids Zone every chance I get! Hanging out with the families and seeing the interest the younger generation has for NASCAR is awesome,” said Williams.

Adventure Force Crash Racers are available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the global toy marketplace, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. With fully integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing capabilities, Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch new brands in every toy category - including vehicles, arts & crafts, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

