EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC. STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW HIRE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
INDUSTRY VETERAN ANDREW LEE JOINS THE WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING MEDIA COMPANY FROM CONDÉ NAST, WHERE HE WORKED FOR MORE THAN 22 YEARSNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Media Group, Inc. (“EMG” or the “Company”), a dynamic privately owned global media conglomerate of knowledge-based brands and an innovator of content experiences across different platforms, has appointed Andrew Lee as its Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lee will be responsible for EMG’s global finance and accounting organization, as well as the corporate development function, playing a critical role on the company’s executive leadership team in a phase of hyper-growth.
Mr. Lee’s arrival at EMG is just the latest stage in an already impressive career, consisting of stints at Tribune Publishing as VP, Finance, and Condé Nast, where he worked for more than 20 years in multiple roles: from Executive Director of Finance and Business at Condé Nast Traveler, and, most recently, to a position as Executive Media Strategist for the company.
“In my twenty-plus years at Condé Nast, I have seen the media landscape and its users pivot toward a consumer-focused approach. Empire Media Group represents an exciting opportunity to help shape a dynamic new media company, building upon the successful financial strategies I have developed in my previous roles. I look forward to leveraging the strengths of EMG brands, and to helping create powerful ROI for our partners,” said Mr. Lee.
Mr. Lee’s addition to the team comes soon after the successful premiere print edition of Grazia USA, published by EMG subsidiary Pantheon Media Group, LLC (PMG) under license from Italy’s famed Mondadori Group. The release of the 356-page tome coincided with the business’s most successful month to date in digital audience and revenues. In keeping with its best-in-class editorial content, Grazia USA featured a curated list of high-end designer advertisers, including Tiffany, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Loro Piana, Harry Winston, and more.
Dylan Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EMG, said, “Finding the right finance leader to join EMG as our Chief Financial Officer has been a top priority, and we’ve found that in Andrew. As an experienced and operationally oriented financial executive in the media, digital, and technology space, Andrew joins the executive team at a crucial time, and brings a wealth of experience to support our ambitious plans for the future. He will be focused largely on building and scaling activations rapidly and with enterprise value for both the client and EMG, as a vendor.”
Indeed, EMG is in the midst of unprecedented growth, having recently acquired the Knewz™ brand from News Corp as part of a broader corporate strategy to become the leading source for knowledge-based content online, utilizing technology. The company also publishes RadarOnline.com™, OKmagazine.com™, Yoga Mag-Book™, How It Works™, All About Space™, History of War™, All About History™, Front Page Detectives™, The Royal Observer™, Morning Honey™, and the sports betting and handicapping platform Veri.Bet™. EMG remains committed to the creation of new brands and the acquisition of legacy media titles that need to be transformed for the modern media age, where users are demanding highly curated, hyper-focused content.
ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG’s suite of 14 vaunted brands makes it one of the world’s largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of pre-eminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.
