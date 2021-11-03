Submit Release
Opinion: Paraprofessionals can help to fill the justice gap

(Subscription required) The access to justice crisis in California, and throughout the Unites States, is both real and large. It spans across multiple economic classes and it has a debilitating effect on those with legal issues. It is clear that legal aid, self-help, and pro bono work are not enough and that a new model is badly needed.

