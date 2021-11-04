WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best User Experiences for 2021

Winners to be Honored November 17 at Automotive Tech Week

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has unveiled the annual Wards 10 Best User Experiences (UX) winners for 2021, and for the first time ever, not one, but two triple crowns were awarded to the same automaker – Ford Motor Company.

Two premium SUVs, two compact cars, three battery-electric vehicles, a high-end pickup truck, a stunning German luxury sedan and a minivan with throw pillows make up the 2021 Wards 10 Best UX list, demonstrating that a great user experience must cross all vehicle segments.

Six Wards judges assess the user-friendliness of technology onboard such as touchscreens, smartphone pairing, voice-control navigation, head-up displays and the effectiveness of driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring.

A key question the judges seek to answer with each vehicle evaluated is: Are controls and infotainment menus intuitive and easy to use, or are they a source of frustration that leave drivers and passengers overwhelmed and irritated?

2021 Wards 10 Best UX Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• Cadillac Escalade

• Chrysler Pacifica

• Ford F-150

• Ford Mustang Mach-E

• Honda Civic

• Hyundai Elantra

• Jeep Grand Cherokee L

• Mercedes-Benz S-Class

• Polestar 2

• Volkswagen ID.4

Wards judges evaluated 33 vehicles over the summer, and to be eligible for testing, vehicles must have all-new or significantly upgraded UX features. Because of the inherent overlap between the two competitions, the same 33 nominees that were evaluated for Wards 10 Best Interiors were scored at the same time for Wards 10 Best UX.

Landing on both lists this year are the Honda Civic, Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, in addition to the Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E.

“The vehicles evaluated for UX this year brought an abundance of surprise and delight features, such as easy-to-use infotainment systems, graphically brilliant screens, high-speed connectivity and a wide array of ADAS technology,” says Tom Murphy, Managing Editor of WardsAuto.

“And for the first time ever, we had not one, but TWO triple crowns by the same automaker – Ford,” adds Murphy. “It’s great to see automakers covering all the bases: propulsion, interiors and the user experience.”

Wards 10 Best UX winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best UX award ceremony on November 17 at Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Automotive Tech Week. The event will take place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall for attendees to jump in and experience the technology which landed each vehicle a spot on the 2021 Wards 10 Best UX list. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/auto-tech-week/. All members of the press are subject to free attendance.

