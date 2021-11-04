Guión Partners Presents BESLA UNCUT
A Special Night of Comedy and Music Featuring Singer and Songwriter Jade NovahPUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday November 3rd marks the beginning of the 2021 Black Entertainment and Sports Entertainment Lawyers Association Annual Conference. The 5-day conference is being held at the Conrad Punta De Mita Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Closing out the conference on November 6th will be non-other than Guión Partners as the title sponsor for BESLA UNCUT. Featured as part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion segment, BESLA UNCUT will be a special night of Comedy and Music that is said to have all those in attendance laughing and singing along all night.
After all the panels and discussions BESLA UNCUT will be a way to unwind and have fun. Performances include standup comedians Kente Scott, Jazmyn W, and Crystal Powell. Also set to perform is the very talented Singer and Songwriter Jade Novah. Novah, who has gained a large following by her very funny and on-point celebrity impersonations of the likes of Beyoncé and Cardi B. Most recently, Jade Norvah was also featured on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon Prime.
