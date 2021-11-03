Lane Shifts on Route 422 in North Londonderry Township and Palmyra Borough, Lebanon County

11/03/2021

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lebanon County are advised they will encounter traffic shifts during daylight hours tomorrow and Friday on Route 422 in North Londonderry Township and Palmyra Borough.

Weather permitting, a contractor will shift traffic Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5, so monitoring ports can be added to a section of Route 422 that was repaired in 2014 following the development of a sinkhole. The ports are to detect any settlement that might occur under the repaired section of roadway.

The road will remain open to traffic in both directions. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

