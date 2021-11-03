Bridge Open on Lincoln Road in Clay and Warwick Townships, Lancaster County

11/03/2021

​Harrisburg, PA – A bridge under construction on Lincoln Road (Route 1024) in Clay and Warwick townships, Lancaster County, is open to traffic.

The bridge, which spans Hammer Creek between Clay Road in Warwick Township and Fairview Road in Clay Township, was closed in June for a superstructure replacement project.

Additionally, a municipally owned bridge on Carpenter Road, which spans Hammer Creek just south of Lincoln Road, was closed because it is weight restricted and could not be used as a detour. This bridge also is open.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $719,974 project.

