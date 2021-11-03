Route 288 Zelienople Road, Route 1010 Lake Road Reopening Thursday in Franklin Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of a section of Zelienople Road (Route 288) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, November 4 weather permitting.

A section of Zelienople Road between Lake Road and Old Furnace Road is expected to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Thursday. The roadway has been closed continuously since July 26 for the Route 288 realignment project sponsored by the Zelienople Airport Authority. Additionally, Lake Road (Route 1010) will open by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from Independence Excavating conducted improvement work including roadway realignment, paving, storm sewer installation, grading and subbase work, sign upgrades, guiderail updates, and pavement marking installation.

Improvement work requiring short-term single-lane alternating traffic will continue through November. Work includes centerline pavement marker and edge line rumble strip installation, and final line painting. Minor work including the removal of silt socks and filter bags will occur in the spring of 2022 to close out this $1.59 million project.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

