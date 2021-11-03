Route 4012 Mitchell Road Bridge and Ramp Reopening Thursday Morning in Neshannock Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the Mitchell Road Bridge (Route 4012) over Interstate I-376 in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County will reopen to traffic Thursday morning, November 4 weather permitting.

The Mitchell Road Bridge over I-376 is expected to reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The bridge has been closed since August 6 due to repair work for a bridge strike. Additionally, the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Mitchell Road and the ramp from Mitchell Road to eastbound I-376 will reopen at the same time.

Crews from Golden Triangle Construction conducted bridge demolition and replacement work.

Shoulder restrictions on eastbound I-376 in the area of the bridge will continue through November 22 as crews complete substructure concrete repair work.

