Sneakertopia Presents: $1.8M Yeezy’s Viewing Event -the Most Expensive Pair of Sneakers in The World
EINPresswire.com/ -- —On the eve of ComplexCon and in collaboration with Rares, Sneakertopia will host the world premiere viewing of the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold on record at an exclusive private event at the Sneakertopia Museum in Los Angeles. The iconic sneakers are the original prototype pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 that marked the beginning of West’s transformation of the sneaker business.
Rares acquired the most expensive pair of shoes in the world to introduce their new social investing platform that allows users to buy and trade shares in highly sought-after sneakers. Rares CEO and co-founder, Gerome Sapp, said that purchasing the iconic original Yeezy prototype was akin to buying "a piece of history". Rares previously acquired the Air Yeezy prototype for $1.8M at a private auction, setting a new world record for the most expensive sneaker ever sold as confirmed by Sotheby’s auction house. Rares plans to IPO the sneaker by selling shares to the public.
This exclusive invitation-only premiere viewing event will take place at 8:00PM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Sneakertopia museum, located at 6081 W Center Drive, Unit 222 in Los Angeles, CA 90045 within the HHLA Mall. Sneakertopia is the preeminent museum celebrating the art and culture of sneakers and also serves as a production set for cultural stories. The Sneakertopia museum honors the icons and idols of sneaker culture by presenting the remarkable story of sneaker culture as it grew from its origins in sports to its current place as a celebrated and integral part of music, film, television, fashion and art.
Guests can explore Sneakertopia’s 15,000 square foot museum exhibition of street art masterpieces and coveted collections of iconic sneakers and go behind the scenes in Augmented Reality. After nearly two years of development during the pandemic shutdown, Sneakertopia has introduced its new Augmented Reality platform that enables guests to experience more layers of the story of sneaker culture as an interactive documentary. Using the Sneakertopia app, guests are able to aim their personal iPhones or the provided iPads at the numerous murals throughout the space to view stories, inspirations and moments in time of over 200 international icons, creators, and influencers of sneaker culture.
Sneakertopia was founded in 2019 by television producer and filmmaker Steve Harris and documentary filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Steve Brown. Their collective goal was to reimage a new way to tell a cultural story. Sneakertopia CEO Steve Harris states, “Our vision is to celebrate the culture and creativity expressed through sneakers, which truly has become an art form of and for the people. Now with our pioneering Augmented Reality platform, we are able to share that story much more broadly throughout the world, and we are just getting started.”
ABOUT SNEAKERTOPIA:
The Sneakertopia Museum in Los Angeles is the world’s largest art and culture exhibition dedicated to the creativity and inspiration of athletes and artists expressed through sneakers. With 15,000 square feet of unique murals, sculptures and rare sneakers, Sneakertopia tells the story of sneakers as it grew from sports to becoming an expression of culture in sports, music, film, television, fashion and art. Sneakertopia Los Angeles is located inside HHLA in Los Angeles. See www.sneakertopia.com or tickets@sneakertopia.com for information about tickets and events. Press please contact Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or press@sneakertopia.com.
###
Mike Mena
Rares acquired the most expensive pair of shoes in the world to introduce their new social investing platform that allows users to buy and trade shares in highly sought-after sneakers. Rares CEO and co-founder, Gerome Sapp, said that purchasing the iconic original Yeezy prototype was akin to buying "a piece of history". Rares previously acquired the Air Yeezy prototype for $1.8M at a private auction, setting a new world record for the most expensive sneaker ever sold as confirmed by Sotheby’s auction house. Rares plans to IPO the sneaker by selling shares to the public.
This exclusive invitation-only premiere viewing event will take place at 8:00PM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Sneakertopia museum, located at 6081 W Center Drive, Unit 222 in Los Angeles, CA 90045 within the HHLA Mall. Sneakertopia is the preeminent museum celebrating the art and culture of sneakers and also serves as a production set for cultural stories. The Sneakertopia museum honors the icons and idols of sneaker culture by presenting the remarkable story of sneaker culture as it grew from its origins in sports to its current place as a celebrated and integral part of music, film, television, fashion and art.
Guests can explore Sneakertopia’s 15,000 square foot museum exhibition of street art masterpieces and coveted collections of iconic sneakers and go behind the scenes in Augmented Reality. After nearly two years of development during the pandemic shutdown, Sneakertopia has introduced its new Augmented Reality platform that enables guests to experience more layers of the story of sneaker culture as an interactive documentary. Using the Sneakertopia app, guests are able to aim their personal iPhones or the provided iPads at the numerous murals throughout the space to view stories, inspirations and moments in time of over 200 international icons, creators, and influencers of sneaker culture.
Sneakertopia was founded in 2019 by television producer and filmmaker Steve Harris and documentary filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Steve Brown. Their collective goal was to reimage a new way to tell a cultural story. Sneakertopia CEO Steve Harris states, “Our vision is to celebrate the culture and creativity expressed through sneakers, which truly has become an art form of and for the people. Now with our pioneering Augmented Reality platform, we are able to share that story much more broadly throughout the world, and we are just getting started.”
ABOUT SNEAKERTOPIA:
The Sneakertopia Museum in Los Angeles is the world’s largest art and culture exhibition dedicated to the creativity and inspiration of athletes and artists expressed through sneakers. With 15,000 square feet of unique murals, sculptures and rare sneakers, Sneakertopia tells the story of sneakers as it grew from sports to becoming an expression of culture in sports, music, film, television, fashion and art. Sneakertopia Los Angeles is located inside HHLA in Los Angeles. See www.sneakertopia.com or tickets@sneakertopia.com for information about tickets and events. Press please contact Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or press@sneakertopia.com.
###
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here