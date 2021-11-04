Eco-Friendly, Bio-degradable products for Septic Tanks, Portable Toilets, RV & Marine holding Tanks and Toilets
Alpha Cleantech Labs introduces “Three (3) Eco-Friendly, Bio-degradable products for Septic Tanks, Portable Toilets, RV & Marine holding tanks and Toilets”.LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Cleantech Labs announced the Launch of Three (3) Eco-Friendly, Bio-degradable products under its Septicsol brand label.
Developed by a leading Canadian Ph.D. scientist and 100% made in Canada, these Three (3) products are sold under Septicsol-L, Septicsol-R and Septicsol-D.
What makes these three products unique is that they are offered in a Concentrate they are advanced and effective, no phosphates or chlorine, Bio-degradable with no toxic or harmful chemicals just plant-based ingredients and enzymes.
Septicsol-L (Concentrated Waste Degrader) is an advanced all-natural, bio-based, eco-friendly TREATMENT for septic and holding tanks, RVs, marine, & portable Toilets. It’s advanced microbial and enzyme formulation stimulates beneficial microbial activity, digests, and liquefies organic wastes (grease, protein, and carbohydrates), degrades toilet tissues, and prevents blockage. With no toxic or harmful chemicals and no artificial colors and dyes, it offers fast and effective waste breakdown and odor elimination.
Septicsol-R (Concentrated Cleaner) is an advanced all-natural, bio-based, eco-friendly product for CLEANING of holding tanks and toilet bowls of portable, chemical, RV and marine toilets. Helps in Cleaning, Rinsing, and Odor removal. It works effectively in cleaning your upper toilet tanks and bowls and extremely well in cleaning the exterior of your RV and boat. Its Plant-based cleaning ingredients are fast and effective and safe for septic tanks. Eco-friendly and biodegradable. No phosphates & chlorine, No toxic and harmful chemicals.
Septicsol-D (Concentrated Deodoriser) is an advanced & Effective DEODORIZING, Odor Removing, Cleaning and Sanitizing product for portable-chemical toilets & waste holding tanks. Also perfect for RV & marine toilets, holding tanks, pump stations and sumps. Its Plant-based cleaning and deodorizing ingredients quickly neutralizes odor and is safe for septic tanks. Eco-friendly and biodegradable. No phosphates & chlorine, No toxic and harmful chemicals.
Alpha Cleantech Labs is extremely grateful and honoured to have its Septicsol-L/R/D products distributed through Canadian Tire Corporation, one of Canada's most recognized Retail Chains with a network of 1,700 stores and gas bars that extend to literally every province and territory in Canada with revenues exceeding $14.5 Billion and through other channels such as Amazon and various retail outlets.
Industrial and Commercial versions a of the product are available on request.
About Alpha Cleantech Labs
At Alpha Cleantech Labs, we work hard to research and develop new ideas, products, and technologies to promote sustainable, natural, and healthy means of life. Our primary objective is to reduce, mitigate and eliminate the burden of toxic chemicals from the environment, and preserve the good health of our nature for future generations.
The Green Chemistry Division of Alpha Cleantech Labs also manufactures Septicsol-O (Odor eliminator for every household), Alpha Hand Sanitizer FDA and Health Canada approved, Disinfectants, Foaming Soap, and the largest selection of Touch-less Dispensers along with Private Label.
For further information: please contact us at 1-877-962-2636 or 1-604-653-6555 or email David@Alphacleantech.com
