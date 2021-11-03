More about Two Southwest GA Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Sumter County, GA (November 3, 2021) – On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), GBI Americus Field Office, Georgia State Patrol, Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Schley County Sheriff’s Office, and Ellaville Police Department executed four search warrants and concluded a two-month investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Schley and Sumter Counties. Quintavious Tyron Miller, age 26, of Ellaville, Georgia and Jason Tarvares Patterson, age 41, of Americus, Georgia were arrested. Miller was charged with five counts of distribution of cocaine. Patterson was charged with five counts of distribution of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As a result of the investigation, approximately 280 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, one firearm, and $33,784 was seized. Further, agents uncovered evidence that Miller was a member of the criminal street gang Gangster Disciples.

The GBI SWRDEO would like to specially recognize the Ellaville Police Department for initiating this investigation and providing support throughout this investigation.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

