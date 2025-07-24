Paulding County, GA (July 23 , 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged former Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Terry McAdams, age 36, of Dallas, GA, with Battery in the violation of the Family Violence Act, Cruelty to Children in the 2nd degree, and Reckless Conduct.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations against McAdams regarding a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired when a child was present.

McAdams was booked into the Paulding County Adult Detention Center and housed at another facility.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Paulding County Judicial Circuit for prosecution.