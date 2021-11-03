Mayor Bowser Awards $12 Million to 91 Nonprofit Organizations Serving District Youth
(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn announced that 91 nonprofit youth-serving organizations will receive a total of $12.26 million from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office) for Fiscal Year 2022 and School Year 2021-22 programming. More than 9,600 youth in the District will access programming in the subject areas of academics, arts, athletics, dance, cooking, financial literacy, mentoring, music, social emotional support, STEM, and much more as a result of the funds distributed through these grant competitions.
“Afterschool and out-of-school programming is critical to our academic recovery efforts,” said Mayor Bowser. “Many of these organizations work hand-in-hand with our teachers and schools to engage students, develop their interest and goals, and help our young people feel connected to the community. We are grateful to the providers that have supported and continue to serve youth and their families throughout the pandemic.”
This announcement comes following Lights On Afterschool – a nationwide celebration of afterschool programs and the important roles in the lives of children, families, and communities to our youth. To learn more about Lights On Afterschool, register an event, access event planning tools, or find out what’s going on in your area, please visit afterschoolalliance.org.
“OST programming is essential to ensuring students to stay engaged, build the bridge to return to school buildings, and navigate the social and emotional challenges,” said Deputy Mayor Kihn. “The out-of-school-time programs that are supported by our OST Office are a key strategy in ensuring students have access to caring adults, have safe spaces to develop their identity, and explore new pathways for life after high school.”
Since October 2017, the OST Office has worked to improve the quality of OST programs in the District by facilitating workshops that improve the skills of youth development professionals, supporting capacity building within organizations, and improve the educational, social, emotional, and physical health outcomes of District of Columbia youth.
The OST Office leads the Learn24 network, which consists of OST programs, government agencies, the Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, the Institute for Youth Development, and other key stakeholders that are committed to ensuring all District of Columbia youth have access to a quality OST program.
The following organizations will receive funding during Fiscal Year 2022 and School Year 2021-2022:
- A Greater Washington Field of Dreams
- Access Inc.*
- After-School All-Stars
- Amala Lives
- Amy Jacques Garvey Institute
- Arts for Our Children
- Asian American Youth Leadership Empowerment and Development
- Beacon House
- BEST Kids Inc.
- Beta Omega Social Services (BOSS)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW)
- BUILD Metro DC
- Capital City Public Charter School
- Capital Movement Inc.*
- Capital Partners for Education
- Center for Inspired Teaching
- Children and Charity International
- Childrens Art Studio
- Children's Legacy Theatre
- City Blossoms
- City Gate Inc.
- City Kids Wilderness Project
- CityDance
- Collaborative Solutions for Communities
- College Track*
- College Tribe
- Common Good City Farm
- Community Services Foundation
- Critical Exposure
- Dance Institute of Washington (The)
- Dance Makers Inc.
- Dance Place/DC Wheel Productions
- DC SCORES
- DC Youth Orchestra Program
- Do The Write Thing of DC
- Eagle Academy Public Charter School
- East River Family Strengthening Collaborative at Lincoln Heights
- EnventU
- Exodus Treatment Center at Highland Addition
- Exodus Treatment Center at Woodland Terrace
- Fihankra Akoma Ntoaso (FAN)
- Fishing School (The)
- For Love of Children (FLOC)
- FRESHFARM Markets Inc.
- GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Global Kids
- Healthy Babies Project Inc.
- Helping Our People Empowerment Group (The)
- Higher Achievement
- Homeless Children’s Playtime Project
- Horton's Kids
- Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute
- Jubilee Housing
- Kid Power
- Latin American Youth Center
- Latino Student Fund
- Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Center Inc.*
- Little Lights Urban Ministries
- Many Languages One Voice
- Men Can Stop Rape
- Mentors of Minorities in Education Inc. (MOMIES)
- Metropolitan Alliance for Youth Advancement (MAYA) Foundation Inc. (The)
- MusicianShip (The)
- National Center for Children and Families
- NOMIS Youth Network
- Northeast Performing Arts Group
- One Common Unity
- One World Education*
- Oye Palaver Hut
- Project Create DC
- Reading Partners
- Sasha Bruce Youthwork
- See Forever Foundation (Maya Angelou PCS)
- Shaw Community Center
- Sitar Arts Center
- Smart from the Start*
- Student-Athlete Organization Understand Leadership (SOUL)
- Swaliga Foundation
- Tech Turn Up
- Thurgood Marshall Academy
- Tumaini DC Inc
- United to Rise (formerly YOUR CC)
- Urban Alliance
- Urban Learning and Teaching Center
- Washington School For Girls
- Washington Tennis and Education Foundation
- Words Beats and Life
- Young Playwrights Theater
- Young Women’s Christian Association of the National Capital Area Inc. (YWCA NCA)
- Young Women’s Project*
*New grantee