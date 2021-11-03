Mayor Bowser Awards $12 Million to 91 Nonprofit Organizations Serving District Youth

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn announced that 91 nonprofit youth-serving organizations will receive a total of $12.26 million from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office) for Fiscal Year 2022 and School Year 2021-22 programming. More than 9,600 youth in the District will access programming in the subject areas of academics, arts, athletics, dance, cooking, financial literacy, mentoring, music, social emotional support, STEM, and much more as a result of the funds distributed through these grant competitions.

“Afterschool and out-of-school programming is critical to our academic recovery efforts,” said Mayor Bowser. “Many of these organizations work hand-in-hand with our teachers and schools to engage students, develop their interest and goals, and help our young people feel connected to the community. We are grateful to the providers that have supported and continue to serve youth and their families throughout the pandemic.”

This announcement comes following Lights On Afterschool ­– a nationwide celebration of afterschool programs and the important roles in the lives of children, families, and communities to our youth. To learn more about Lights On Afterschool, register an event, access event planning tools, or find out what’s going on in your area, please visit afterschoolalliance.org.

“OST programming is essential to ensuring students to stay engaged, build the bridge to return to school buildings, and navigate the social and emotional challenges,” said Deputy Mayor Kihn. “The out-of-school-time programs that are supported by our OST Office are a key strategy in ensuring students have access to caring adults, have safe spaces to develop their identity, and explore new pathways for life after high school.”

Since October 2017, the OST Office has worked to improve the quality of OST programs in the District by facilitating workshops that improve the skills of youth development professionals, supporting capacity building within organizations, and improve the educational, social, emotional, and physical health outcomes of District of Columbia youth.

The OST Office leads the Learn24 network, which consists of OST programs, government agencies, the Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, the Institute for Youth Development, and other key stakeholders that are committed to ensuring all District of Columbia youth have access to a quality OST program.

The following organizations will receive funding during Fiscal Year 2022 and School Year 2021-2022:

A Greater Washington Field of Dreams

Access Inc.*

After-School All-Stars

Amala Lives

Amy Jacques Garvey Institute

Arts for Our Children

Asian American Youth Leadership Empowerment and Development

Beacon House

BEST Kids Inc.

Beta Omega Social Services (BOSS)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW)

BUILD Metro DC

Capital City Public Charter School

Capital Movement Inc.*

Capital Partners for Education

Center for Inspired Teaching

Children and Charity International

Childrens Art Studio

Children's Legacy Theatre

City Blossoms

City Gate Inc.

City Kids Wilderness Project

CityDance

Collaborative Solutions for Communities

College Track*

College Tribe

Common Good City Farm

Community Services Foundation

Critical Exposure

Dance Institute of Washington (The)

Dance Makers Inc.

Dance Place/DC Wheel Productions

DC SCORES

DC Youth Orchestra Program

Do The Write Thing of DC

Eagle Academy Public Charter School

East River Family Strengthening Collaborative at Lincoln Heights

EnventU

Exodus Treatment Center at Highland Addition

Exodus Treatment Center at Woodland Terrace

Fihankra Akoma Ntoaso (FAN)

Fishing School (The)

For Love of Children (FLOC)

FRESHFARM Markets Inc.

GALA Hispanic Theatre

Global Kids

Healthy Babies Project Inc.

Helping Our People Empowerment Group (The)

Higher Achievement

Homeless Children’s Playtime Project

Horton's Kids

Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute

Jubilee Housing

Kid Power

Latin American Youth Center

Latino Student Fund

Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Center Inc.*

Little Lights Urban Ministries

Many Languages One Voice

Men Can Stop Rape

Mentors of Minorities in Education Inc. (MOMIES)

Metropolitan Alliance for Youth Advancement (MAYA) Foundation Inc. (The)

MusicianShip (The)

National Center for Children and Families

NOMIS Youth Network

Northeast Performing Arts Group

One Common Unity

One World Education*

Oye Palaver Hut

Project Create DC

Reading Partners

Sasha Bruce Youthwork

See Forever Foundation (Maya Angelou PCS)

Shaw Community Center

Sitar Arts Center

Smart from the Start*

Student-Athlete Organization Understand Leadership (SOUL)

Swaliga Foundation

Tech Turn Up

Thurgood Marshall Academy

Tumaini DC Inc

United to Rise (formerly YOUR CC)

Urban Alliance

Urban Learning and Teaching Center

Washington School For Girls

Washington Tennis and Education Foundation

Words Beats and Life

Young Playwrights Theater

Young Women’s Christian Association of the National Capital Area Inc. (YWCA NCA)

Young Women’s Project*

*New grantee