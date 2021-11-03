KORNIT FASHION WEEK LA 2021 PRESENTS KOBI HALPERIN, GUVANCH NYC and SHAI SHALOM
Linda Grey and Motty Reif walk in the Shai Shalom fashion show as part of Kornit Fashion Week LA 2021
EXCHANGE LA in Downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, November 2ndLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kornit Fashion Week kicked off last night at Exchange LA showcasing collections from designers Kobi Halperin, Guvanch NYC and Shai Shalom. Bringing out notable fashion personalities, fashion editors, and celeb attendees including Linda Grey, Anne Heche, Donna Mills, and more.
Commited to promoting diversity, inclusion and sustainability, Kornit Digital's “Kornit Fashion Week LA” is currently taking place from November 2 to 5, 2021, showcasing the latest collections of twenty-two internationally acclaimed as well as progressive and independent fashion designers and brands including Ungaro, threeASFOUR, Vivi Bellaish, Kobi Halperin, Shai Shalom, Aliona Kononova, NAOT, Asher Levine, Dreu Beckemberg, Georgine Studio, Lakrisbrand, Bishme Cromartie, Oliver Tolentino, Jen Rade, Guvanch and Jolleson. The invitation-only shows are being held at one event space in the historic Pacific Stock Exchange Building on 618 South Spring Street featuring an age- and size-inclusive lineup of diverse models from different backgrounds while also unveiling original pieces demonstrating Kornit’s revolutionary digital printing technologies. Hair and make-up provided by Paul Mitchell Pasadena and CAO Cosmetics, respectively.
"For me, fashion is about people not just clothes. The most important thing for me is changing what the ideal definition of beauty is. I'm inspired by the diversity of the human race especially women and want to show people that beauty is not just one type. People of all ages, shapes, genders, and races are beautiful and should be celebrated.” Motty Reif - Founder and Producer of Kornit Fashion Week
About: Kornit Digital is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.
Jack Ketsoyan
+1 323-654-0001
jack@emcbowery.com
EMC|Bowery